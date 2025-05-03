  1. Realting.com
  2. Agencies
  3. El khazen Real Estate

El khazen Real Estate

Lebanon, Baabda
;
Leave a request
Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
1 month
Languages
Languages
English
Working time
Open now
Currently in the company: 15:27
(UTC+3:00, Asia/Beirut)
Monday
09:00 - 22:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 22:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 22:00
Thursday
09:00 - 22:00
Friday
09:00 - 22:00
Saturday
10:00 - 18:00
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Lebanon
Pamela el khazen
Pamela el khazen
Realting.com
Go