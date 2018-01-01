Sea Marbella

BEST VILLAS, APARTMENTS AND DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COSTA DEL SOL

We are BEST, a real estate company located in the Orange Square of Marbella, near the Town Hall, in the heart of the exclusive residential and holiday resort of Marbella, the capital of the world famous Costa del Sol

We specialize in selecting the BEST PROPERTIES available in this area washed by the Mediterranean Sea, directly from developers, owners and cooperating exclusive agencies. Properties that can be purchased with confidence for being a great investment, either for rental or to enjoy life under the sun in this famous luxury destination.

We strive to achieve a high level of customer satisfaction by acting as a buyer's agent, and making sure that the entire sales process can be carried out in a warm, personalized manner, even remotely.

We work with high efficiency by providing all relevant information about location, amenities, building features and certificates, high resolution images, floor plans, walk-through videos and remote video calls from the location of the apartments or villas of your interest.

Once the properties of your dreams are selected with our help, we negotiate the best terms for you and participate in the entire buying process. We provide legal advice through our team of experienced real estate attorneys who can work with your own attorneys to design a satisfactory deal.

When a property is purchased through us, we offer reimbursement of travel and accommodation costs spent to make the viewings and signature of the deal, up to a certain pre-determined limit.

We offer this reimbursement after the signature at the Notary of the final completion of the deal.

We work in cooperation with worldwide real estate agencies to find the most suitable properties for their clients according to their specifications. If you are an agency, do not hesitate to contact us. We will work hand in hand to satisfy your clients.

We speak, English, French, Russian, Swedish and Spanish.