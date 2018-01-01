  1. Realting.com
Sea Marbella

Spain, Avenida Conde Rufo, 12 apartamento 111 - 29602 Marbella, Spain (Испания)
Real estate agency
2012
English, Español
www.seamarbella.com
Company description

Seamarbella is a consolidated real estate agency on the Costa del Sol for over 10 years. 

The agency specializes in housing, both for sale and for rent, and offers a variety of products tailored to the different needs of customers, such as apartments, tenement houses, luxury villas and villas.

Our properties are located on the Costa del Sol, mainly covering cities such as Marbella, Mijas, Benahavis and Estepona.

