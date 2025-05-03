  1. Realting.com
AT HOME Real Estate Co. Ltd

Thailand, Pattaya City
Real estate agency
2018
1 year 7 months
English, Русский
www.athome.asia
About the agency

AT HOME Real Estate – your expert on the Thai real estate market. We select the ideal apartment or villa in Pattaya, Phuket, etc.

Our advantages:

  • Security: Experienced lawyers guarantee the reliability of transactions.
  • Wide selection: 4000+ properties, including villas, apartments, new buildings.
  • No commission: Payment by developers, no overpayments for clients.
  • Exclusive offers: Direct connections with developers.
  • Financial expertise: Assistance in transferring funds, resolving financial issues.
  • Remote transactions: Flawless execution.
  • Favorable conditions: The best discounts and privileges for clients.
  • Investment attractiveness: Checking each object.
  • High level of service: From SIM card to full market overview.
  • Efficiency: Quick selection of objects without wasting time.

Mission: To provide comfort and safety when purchasing property in Thailand. Contact us!

Services
  • Real estate sales
  • Property management
  • Real estate investments
  • Investment management
  • Legal services
  • Financial advice
  • Visas
  • Translation services
  • Family office
Working time
Monday
09:00 - 18:00
Tuesday
09:00 - 18:00
Wednesday
09:00 - 18:00
Thursday
09:00 - 18:00
Friday
09:00 - 18:00
Saturday
Day off
Sunday
Day off
Our agents in Thailand
Taras Lovetskii
Taras Lovetskii
