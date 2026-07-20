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Apartments near golf course for sale in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

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studios
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1 BHK
253
2 BHK
205
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1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 91 m²
Number of floors 60
MAKLERPROVISION FREI KOSTENLOS MERCEDES-BENZ PLACES BY BINGHATTI - MAYBACH ULTIMATE LUXURY…
$950,623
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ISB Global Immobilien
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Properties features in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
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