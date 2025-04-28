Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments with garage for sale in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

9 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 8/50
Maryam Island is one of Sharjah's most prestigious waterfront developments, offering a blend…
$470,912
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 48/50
Experience sophisticated coastal living with these elegantly designed apartments in Sharjah,…
$470,910
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 12
Discover the charm of living by the sea in these elegant 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments…
$682,934
Leave a request
RCST RCST
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 9/12
These exquisite beachfront apartments in Sharjah offer a refined lifestyle with elegant 1 to…
$1,51M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Experience exclusive living with these luxurious 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments and pen…
$1,37M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Al Mamzar, Sharjah, is an exclusive coastal neighborhood offering a tranquil lifestyle with …
$330,206
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Live in the cultural core of Sharjah with these exceptional 1- and 2-bedroom apartments in t…
$823,813
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Aljada is a fully integrated development that combines lifestyle, work, and leisure in one v…
$649,065
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 84 m²
Floor 15/50
Faradis Tower by Tiger – Modern apartments in the heart of Shardza ​​ Faradist powertopres…
$248,648
Leave a request
