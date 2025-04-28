Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beachfront Apartments in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

1 BHK
49
2 BHK
25
3 BHK
13
4 BHK
5
17 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 8/50
Maryam Island is one of Sharjah’s most prestigious waterfront developments, offering a blend…
$470,912
Studio apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$107,945
Close
4 bedroom apartment in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 48/50
Experience sophisticated coastal living with these elegantly designed apartments in Sharjah,…
$470,910
4 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 10/12
Discover the luxurious lifestyle with 1 and 4-bedroom apartments and exclusive rooftops by t…
$2,04M
3 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 267 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$1,53M
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 12
Discover the charm of living by the sea in these elegant 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments…
$682,934
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 157 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$951,507
1 room apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 room apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 695 m²
Al Wasayef Real Estate Company announce about one of the strongest projects in Sharjah, an…
$150,050
4 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 350 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$2,06M
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
Number of floors 6
Foreign real estate from 40,000$. FREE CONSULTATION. ASSISTANCE IN OBTAINING RESIDENT STATUS…
$97,563
1 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 110 m²
Floor 8/13
Apartments in the hotel complex Anantara Sharjah Residences on the shore of the Persian Gulf…
$690,959
1 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 88 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$186,301
Apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 321 m²
GREAT OFFER!! Studio with 320 sq ft | Price start 401,000 dirhams. offer 1% Monthly payment …
$109,202
Studio apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Studio apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the new Aysha complex by the water! The complex is located along the Al Khan l…
$143,506
2 bedroom apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 9/12
Experience elevated coastal living with a selection of 1 to 4-bedroom furnished apartments a…
$938,191
2 bedroom apartment in Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 148 m²
Floor 4/6
Apartments in the Blue Bay Phase C complex, located along the coast of the Arabian Gulf! Ide…
$286,575
Apartment in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms -1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 379 m²
Maryam Island is a beautiful water - front development in Downtown Sharjah Comprising of imm…
$103,211
Properties features in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
