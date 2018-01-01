  1. Realting.com
  New residence Golf Vista Heights with a swimming pool and lounge areas, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

New residence Golf Vista Heights with a swimming pool and lounge areas, Dubai Sports City, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
€117,728
About the complex

We offer apartments with a panoramic view of the golf course.

The residence features a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area, a fitness center, an outdoor cinema, lounge areas.

Completion - June, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Dubai Autodrome - 8 minutes
  • Dubai Marina - 16 minutes
  • Palm Jumeirah - 20 minutes
  • Mall of the Emirates - 20 minutes
  • Jumeirah Beach - 20 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa/Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes
  • Dubai International Airport - 25 minutes
Dubai, UAE

