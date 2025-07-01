  1. Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,000
;
8
ID: 29035
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/10/2025

Location

  Country
    United Arab Emirates
  State
    Dubai

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  Class
    Class
    Economy class
  The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2028
  Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Granting a residence permit
  • Remote transaction

About the complex

Fiori is a modern residential project designed to combine comfort, style, and convenience in an exceptional living environment. Featuring contemporary architecture and thoughtfully planned layouts, Fiori offers a variety of spacious apartments tailored to meet diverse lifestyle needs. The project emphasizes natural light, green spaces, and high-quality finishes, creating a harmonious atmosphere that promotes well-being and relaxation.

Located in a vibrant neighborhood, Fiori provides easy access to essential amenities such as schools, shopping centers, parks, and public transportation. Residents benefit from a safe and welcoming community with a range of recreational facilities, including playgrounds and walking paths, encouraging an active and social lifestyle. The project’s strategic location ensures connectivity to the city while maintaining a peaceful, suburban feel.

Fiori incorporates sustainable building practices and energy-efficient technologies to reduce environmental impact and lower utility costs. Attention to detail in design, combined with premium materials and modern infrastructure, guarantees a comfortable and durable living space. This project represents a perfect balance of urban convenience and natural tranquility, making Fiori an ideal choice for families, professionals, and anyone seeking a high-quality home.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} USD
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} USD
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} USD
Monthly payment
Residential complex Fiori is a modern residential project
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$286,000
