Dubai, UAE

from €145,204

Completion date: 2024

Q Garden Apartments ‒ a residential complex located in Arjan, Dubailand, Dubai, developed by AYS Developers. The complex, consisting of several buildings, has 5 floors, of which 4 are residential. The basement is reserved for commercial areas. On the podium there is a patio with a swimming pool and recreation areas. The multifunctional complex Q Garden Apartments offers for sale and for rent studios, as well as apartments from 1 to 2 bedrooms. They designed laundry, large double glazed windows, built-in cabinets of the German brand EEGER, bathrooms with a modern design and VILLEROY & BOCH plumbing, balconies of which offer a beautiful view, and fully equipped kitchens. Infrastructure: - Fitness room; - Infinity pool with controlled temperature, children's pool; - Game room; - Outdoor Barbecue Zone; - Private cinema; - Charging stations for electric vehicles; - Smart Home system"; - 24 hour concierge services; - 24 hour security; - Video surveillance. Location: - 5 minutes to the Dubai Sports Center. - 5 minutes to North England – Al Barsha South. - 5 minutes to Gems World Academy – Al Barsha South. - 7 minutes to the Dubai British school — Emirate Hills. - 7 minutes to the Dubai International Academy. - 2 minutes to the Al Khail Avenue shopping center on JVT. - 7 minutes to Mall of the Emirates – Al Barsha 1. - 7 minutes to the Al Barsha shopping center – Al Barsha 2.- 5 minutes to the center of Al-Barsha – Al-Barsha-South. - 5 minutes to the daily hospital Emirates Hospital — Motor City. - 5 minutes to Mediclinic ParkView Hospital – Al Barsha South.