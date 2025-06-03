  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Weybridge Gardens 3

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$175,063
;
23
ID: 26346
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 10/06/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2026
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished

  • Security

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Elevator

About the complex

Weybridge Gardens 3 is your gateway to modern living and convenience in Dubailand. Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps is ideally situated, just off Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road, offering good accessibility and excellent connectivity to all areas of the city.

From architecture and interior design to communal living spaces, Weybridge Gardens 3, The Alps has been carefully crafted with a distinct narrative and design ethos in mind. Effortlessy blending the serene alpine aesthetic of France and Switzerland with the modern, vibrant landscape of Dubai, we have created a harmonious living experience that appeals to both the heart and the mind. The contemporary residential development offers striking architectural geometry with feature arches and vertical elements, drawing inspiration from snow melting on the peaks of the alpine mountains and iconic balcony designs that add a dynamic flair.

Our team went above and beyond to create beautiful interiors which bring the cosiness and calm associated with mountainside log cabins in The Alps to Dubai. Contemporary and chic, all properties are designed and built to exacting quality standards and every detail has been meticulously crafted to offer luxury and comfort across all interior and exterior living spaces. All apartments enjoy sunny terraces and one and three bedroom properties feature their own private plunge pool.

Weybridge Gardens 3 will be home to 208 residential properties ranging from studios to one and three bedroom apartments with sunny terraces. Sizes range from 464 - 1,570 sq.ft. Studios from 464 – 517 sq.ft. | One beds from 930 – 948 sq.ft. Three beds spanning 1,314 – 1,570 sq.ft.

Apartments
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Apartment price, USD
Apartments 1 room
Area, m² 86.4
Price per m², USD 3,246
Apartment price, USD 280,428
Apartments 3 rooms
Area, m² 122.1
Price per m², USD 3,390
Apartment price, USD 413,835
Type
Area, m²
Price per m², USD
Property cost, USD
Apartments Studio apartment
Area, m² 43.1
Price per m², USD 4,061
Apartment price, USD 175,063

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

