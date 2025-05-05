  1. Realting.com
Residential complex New Rivera Residence with gardens, flower farms and a fitness area, The Valley, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,30M
08/05/2025
$1,30M
07/05/2025
$1,30M
;
18
Address
Params
Description
Media
ID: 25884
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2448294
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 08/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai
  • Metro
    Burj Khalifa/Dubai Mall (~ 500 m)
  • Metro
    Financial Centre (~ 900 m)

About the complex

Rivera is a new collection of modern villas in The Valley area. The community is thought-out to the last detail for those, who aim for balance between active urban life and measured family life. Spacious modern houses with 4 bedrooms are the ideal combination of elegant architectural style and coziness, whee interiors are full of warm and natural tones. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the house with mild sunlight, and surrounding landscapes become the lively background for your everyday life.

Rivera residential project is the first eco-sustainable residence in The Valley, which redefines environmentally sensitive life. The area is surrounded by green gardens, flower farms, landscaped forests and shady walking alleys. It is pleasant to see the sunrise on a run, to enjoy a family picnic among blooming fields, or just relax at the terrace of your home. For active lifestyle, there is everything here: a football field, basketball, tennis and paddle courts, a modern fitness area, jogging tracks, and a skate park. Small residents can explore play areas, and your four-legged friends will appreciate a specially equipped pet park.

Amenities:

  • fitness area
  • jogging track
  • skate park
  • football field
  • basketball court
  • tennis and paddle courts
  • flower farm
  • kids' playground
  • pet park

Completion - 2nd quarter pf 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located along Dubai-Al Ain Road, allowing to get to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall just in 28 minutes. All necessary infrastructure is provided within the area: shopping galleries, educational facilities, medical centers, entertainment spaces and recreation areas.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

You are viewing
Residential complex New Rivera Residence with gardens, flower farms and a fitness area, The Valley, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,30M
