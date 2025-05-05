Residential complex New Rivera Residence with gardens, flower farms and a fitness area, The Valley, Dubai, UAE

Rivera is a new collection of modern villas in The Valley area. The community is thought-out to the last detail for those, who aim for balance between active urban life and measured family life. Spacious modern houses with 4 bedrooms are the ideal combination of elegant architectural style and coziness, whee interiors are full of warm and natural tones. Floor-to-ceiling windows fill the house with mild sunlight, and surrounding landscapes become the lively background for your everyday life.

Rivera residential project is the first eco-sustainable residence in The Valley, which redefines environmentally sensitive life. The area is surrounded by green gardens, flower farms, landscaped forests and shady walking alleys. It is pleasant to see the sunrise on a run, to enjoy a family picnic among blooming fields, or just relax at the terrace of your home. For active lifestyle, there is everything here: a football field, basketball, tennis and paddle courts, a modern fitness area, jogging tracks, and a skate park. Small residents can explore play areas, and your four-legged friends will appreciate a specially equipped pet park.

Amenities:

fitness area

jogging track

skate park

football field

basketball court

tennis and paddle courts

flower farm

kids' playground

pet park

Completion - 2nd quarter pf 2029.

Payment plan: 80/20

Features of the flats

Equipped kitchen

Location and nearby infrastructure

The project is located along Dubai-Al Ain Road, allowing to get to Downtown Dubai, Burj Khalifa and Dubai Mall just in 28 minutes. All necessary infrastructure is provided within the area: shopping galleries, educational facilities, medical centers, entertainment spaces and recreation areas.