Residential complex Coralis

Coralis is a boutique canal waterfront resort in Meydan with luxury residences and premium wellness infrastructure!
Coralis is a new luxury residential complex from Prestige One Developments, located on the picturesque canal promenade in the prestigious Meydan area. The project combines modern architecture, impressive water views and well-thought-out resort infrastructure, creating a unique environment for a comfortable and active life.
Resort facilities and wellness concept
Coralis offers a lifestyle-format boutique resort with premium infrastructure:
- infinity pool for adults only with a fresh bar on the terrace,
- relaxing jacuzzi,
- tennis court for paddle tennis with a picturesque view,
- a fully equipped gym,
- a separate yoga studio,
Couple and wellness spaces for recovery.
For families:
- bright children's playroom,
- a safe children's pool,
- promenades and coastal terraces,
Everything is designed for a comfortable everyday life.
Location and transport accessibility
Meydan is one of the most dynamic areas of Dubai, known for its proximity to business and recreational centers.
Coralis residents get quick access to:
Downtown Dubai and Business Bay
- restaurants, supermarkets and shopping areas,
- parks and sports facilities,
- key highways that allow you to easily move around the city.
The location makes the complex attractive for both professionals and families seeking a premium lifestyle by the water.
Contact now to get a Coralis presentation, explore the layouts and choose a residence in one of Prestige One Developments’ most beautiful waterfront Meydan projects.