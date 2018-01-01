  1. Realting.com
Palm Jebel Ali Coral Villas

Dubai, UAE
from
€8,33M
;
9
Features

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Individual heating
  • Rough finish
  • Fenced area
  • Parking
Property Parametres
Class
Class
Premium class
The year of construction
The year of construction
2027
Finishing options
Finishing options
Finished
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Other complexes
Villa Amara
Villa Amara
Dubai, UAE
from
€43,95M
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarantee of income; - legal protection of the transaction; - free consultation; - more than 200 offices in the Russian Federation, the UAE, Turkey and other countries. - select real estate for your budget and desires! Amara Villa is an elegant and luxurious 7-bedroom villa located in the prestigious Emirate Hills area. This villa of over 45,000 square feet offers a spacious and luxurious life with breathtaking views of the surrounding golf course and city landscape. Thanks to the convenient location of the villa, you will reach the most popular attractions of Dubai in a few minutes, including from Palma Jumeirah, marina, Mall of the Emirates shopping center, Dubai Center and Dubai International Financial Center. The interiors of the villa are no less impressive, with amazing design elements everywhere. On the ground floor there is a main entrance with glass curtains, a two-light lobby, an office and a reception. The formal and informal living quarters are ideal for entertainment and relaxation, and the cigar room and private bar add a touch of elegance and sophistication. On the ground floor there is a master bedroom, additional guest rooms and an amazing Zen garden with a closed glass gazebo, a training area, a hookah area, a dining area and a relaxation area. Infrastructure: The luxurious project offers its residents: pool, games room, cinema, spa, steam bath. The villa also has a jacuzzi, snack bar, gym and showcase for avid car collectors. The open recessed bar and wine cellar are ideal for receiving guests, and the kitchen and staff rooms provide impeccable service and cooking. Location: Emirates Hills — is one of Dubai's most prestigious and elite villages. Very often, this place is compared to a world-famous area in the United States called Beverly Hills. These places really have much in common, in addition, the Dubai region was named after its counterpart from the United States. The elite community is focused on a comfortable family life, so here you can find many places for family and children's recreation and entertainment. In addition, there are many objects for sports. To exclude the increased presence and attention of guests, there are no large shopping centers and other facilities in the area, but here you can find many chain stores, as well as catering facilities. And larger objects can be reached very quickly, for example, for the world's largest shopping center — Dubai Mall to go just a couple of minutes. Also in a few minutes you can reach other large centers of trade and entertainment. Amara Villa — the real pearl of the Emirate Hills, offering unrivaled luxury and style. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write!
Villa Rivana
Villa Rivana
Dubai, UAE
from
€678,119
Real estate in Dubai with full legal support. Assistance in the transfer of funds. Free selection of real estate. - Commission for our Customers 0% ( the commission is paid by the developer ); - Free real estate management; - Interest-free installment for up to 7 years; - Only experienced brokers; - Full transaction support; - Legal protection of the transaction; - Work experience over 15 years; - Assistance with obtaining residency and relocation; - Compensation of 50% of state duty; - Brokers in the Russian Federation, UAE, Georgia, Turkey, Thailand, Belarus, Kazakhstan and other countries; - We show the object in person or online; - A privileged partner of more than 50 developers around the world! Rivana in The Valley — a new set of elite twin-ville from Emaar Properties. The project is being built on the territory of the integrated community of The Valley. Residences will be surrounded by picturesque greenery of parks, their own social infrastructure and places for recreation and entertainment. Two options for twin-ville design are available: Kai and Clara. Spacious residences will be designed with a focus on the comfort and privacy of future residents. The property will include a spacious terrace or balcony, a staff room, a laundry room, a pantry, a restroom, etc. All areas are presented in the configuration with a garden and garage. When creating the interiors of residences, premium materials and high-quality fittings will be used. Advantages of the complex: On the territory of megacomunity, public amenities will be available for residents, where you can pleasantly spend leisure time taking care of your health. Among them: tread and bike paths, walking paths, an open-air living room, an astronomical center, a zoo and a farm, a multifunctional playground, a gym, a zone for yoga and meditation, a trampoline park. You can actively relax on the basketball court, in the zone for playing table tennis. Location: 5 – 15 minutes - Dubai Outlet Mall, Camel farm, DAMAC Hills 2. 20 – 30 minutes - Dubai International Airport ( DXB ), Business Bay, Downtown Dubai. The Valley megacomunity, part of which will be the Rivana project, will strategically be located along the major Dubai — Al Ain Road highway. One of the main routes of the emirate will allow you to quickly get to important areas of Dubai. In 10 minutes, residents will be able to get to Dubai Outlet Mall. This is the first conceptual outlet center in the Middle East where you can buy discounted products from more than 1,200 leading world brands. The same time takes a trip to entertainment and golf courses in neighboring DAMAC Hills 2. Travel time to the famous Downtown Dubai — Burj Khalifa, Dubai Fountain, Dubai Opera and Dubai Mall will take 25 minutes from The Valley. It will take the same time to get to the Dubai Business Center — Business Bay, and to Dubai International Airport ( DXB ). If you decide to have a pleasant time among the popular coastal locations of Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah, it will take about 40 minutes to travel. Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in the UAE! Consultation is FREE!
Villa Best community in Dubai | Damac Lagoons
Villa Best community in Dubai | Damac Lagoons
Dubai, UAE
from
€480,000
Completion date: 2025
NICE cluster, the third phase of the thrilling DAMAC LAGOONS is coming soon! DAMAC Lagoons, chic townhouses and standalone villas with gleaming facades located in a new residential neighbourood by DAMAC. Each townhouse in DAMAC Lagoons features large living spaces and expansive outdoor spaces. Investors & end-users have the choice of townhouses for sale range from 4BR & 5BR Tonwhouses, as well as 6BR stand alone Villas. The main feature of the community will be a huge artificial man-made water lagoon in the shape of the letter D – Lazy River. Community Facts : Master Plan characterized by Crystal Lagoon water body 45 Million Sqft community Lagoons – 4 main gates Cities – 8 Clusters Mediteranean theme – Resort living Regional Mall & Retail Units Water Integrated Amphitheater Crystal Lagoon Experience First Water cinema (Floating Cinema) Natural Mountains with caves and Water falls giving you access to the F&B areas F&B with Bars Island in the middle of the community DAMAC LAGOONS CLUSTERS : SANTORINI Greece ( Blue & White ). The Santorini cluster, which will be the ‘central hub’ of the community. Future residents on this ‘island’ will have their own fitness and wellness zone equipped with a climbing wall. Or enjoy a movie under the stars at the floating cinema on the water. COSTA BRAVA ( Beige & White ): accentuated by Blue and bricks. The Costa Brava cluster brings the ‘wild coast’ of the Mediterranean Sea. This ‘adrenaline hub’ will try to recreate “pulsating vibe” of Catalonia with its ziplining, rock climbing, kayaking, paddle surfing and wave riding features. NICE France ( Pastel colouring ). In the Nice cluster, the ‘youth hub’ will be for fitness enthusiasts with bicycle trails and a skate park, while the beach area will be reminiscent of the French Riviera city. TANGIER Morocco ( Green & white ): Calm Tranquility, Serene Yoga Hubs, Yoga Parks. The Morocco cluster will mirror the old town of Tangier and be the community’s ‘tranquillity hub’. There will be lagoon-facing infinity pools, yoga meditation lawns, family cabanas and other escapes. VENICE Italy ( Stone & Wood ): Floating City – Water Surfing Activities. In Venice to life. In this cluster nicknamed the “Fun Hub”, romantic gondola rides and waterside cafes tastefully capture the Venetian way of life PORTOFINO Italy ( Work & Play ). The Lagoons then wends its way to the ‘Ligurian Gem’ of Portofino. This is where the ‘work & play hub’ will be. Residents can conduct business lunch meetings at the waterside café or host team building events and more — then go kayaking, sailing or paddle surfing to unwind. MALTA Italy ( Culture & Science ): play and learn – kids friendly – Scanning barcodes training learning parks. In the Malta cluster’s ‘historic capital’, children have access to the ‘play and learn hub’, including a sensory plaza, a discovery maze, a camping island, and an Augmented Reality (AR) nature trail. MARBELLA Spain ( Ladies cluster ). Andalusia comes with a ‘ladies hub’ where women can access fully equipped gym, spa, beauty salon and meditation lounge, all within moments from the beach
