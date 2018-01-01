  1. Realting.com
Iconic Tower

Dubai, UAE
from
€643,321
;
8
About the complex

Premium Iconic Tower apartments in Dubai internet city! High rental income - from 6.4% in $! For living, resale and rental! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Gorgeous view of Palm Jumeirah!

Due date - 3 quarters. 2027

Amenities: view Infinity pool on the 40th floor, SPA center, azure pool in the shape of a crystal lagoon, exciting children's area, Smart parking, sports center (gym, yoga, relaxation room, outdoor workout), private cinema for residents.

Location:
5–15 minutes - Dubai Media City Park, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina Walk.
20–40 minutes - DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport (DXB).

Payment Plan:
5% - down payment
45% - under construction
50% - upon completion

Write or call to find out more!

  • Security
  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Parking
  • Elevator
  • Online tour
2027
Finished
66
New building location
Dubai, UAE

