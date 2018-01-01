Premium Iconic Tower apartments in Dubai internet city! High rental income - from 6.4% in $! For living, resale and rental! We will provide an investor catalog! Installment plan 0%! Gorgeous view of Palm Jumeirah!
Due date - 3 quarters. 2027
Amenities: view Infinity pool on the 40th floor, SPA center, azure pool in the shape of a crystal lagoon, exciting children's area, Smart parking, sports center (gym, yoga, relaxation room, outdoor workout), private cinema for residents.
Location:
5–15 minutes - Dubai Media City Park, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina Walk.
20–40 minutes - DIFC, Downtown Dubai, Dubai International Airport (DXB).
Payment Plan:
5% - down payment
45% - under construction
50% - upon completion
Write or call to find out more!