Dubai, UAE
About the complex

The project is located close to the city centre and Dubai's main economic hubs and attractions.

The project is a 21-storey residential complex with apartments with spacious bright rooms and balconies that offer spectacular views of the surrounding cityscape, Dubai Canal or a large park.

The neutral colour palette has been used in the interior design giving elegance to the apartments. Various units are offered for sale: studios and 1-3 bedroom apartments.

The project will have parking spaces for each unit, in addition to visitors parking.

Facilities and equipment in the house

Other amenities: poolside fresh bar, café with speciality coffee and snacks, co-working space with private business centre, multi-purpose hall for events and parties, cinema, high-tech golf simulator, amphitheatre-style squash court, pet care and grooming service, spacious sundeck terrace, outdoor yoga and meditation area, and outdoor lounge terrace.

Location and nearby infrastructure

A stone's throw away from Dubai's most popular attractions and major economic hubs. Nearby there are Dubai Mall, Museum of the Future, Dubai Opera, world-famous restaurants The Maine Brasserie, Zuma, Armani Ristorante, Nusr-Et Steakhouse and Gaia, cafes, trendy bars, advanced fitness centres and luxurious spa centres.

There are metro stations, bus stops and public water transport close by.

Dubai International Airport is just 15 minutes away.

Dubai, UAE

