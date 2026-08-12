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Pool Townhouses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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2 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 228 m²
Number of floors 2
Sobha Sanctuary – 4 BR townhouse in The Willows A spacious 4-Bedroom Center Garden Villa …
$1,11M
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Developer
Sobha Realty
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe, Oʻzbekcha
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Hello! Great offer: 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses are on sale from a reliable company, Dubai Ho…
$736,986
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Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
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