Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Garden

Townhouses with garden for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Townhouse Delete
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 316 m²
Floor 2/2
Ibiza at DAMAC Lagoons — Mediterranean-Inspired Townhouses in Dubai   Description I…
$1,17M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Greenville by Emaar – Contemporary Family Living in Emaar South Greenville by Emaar is a …
$944,464
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Greenville by Emaar – Contemporary Family Living in Emaar South Greenville by Emaar is a …
$1,08M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
RCST RCST
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 205 m²
Number of floors 2
DAMAC Islands is a new master-planned residential development by DAMAC Properties, offering …
$646,387
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
RCST
Languages
English, Русский, Latviešu
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 219 m²
Number of floors 2
Hello! Great offer: 3 and 4 bedroom townhouses are on sale from a reliable company, Dubai Ho…
$736,986
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Sea view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go