3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia   at   The   Tal   and mdash;   is a new project by E…
$336,508
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 371 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,45M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Area 532 m²
Number of floors 3
$2,12M
RCST RCST
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$475,347
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 225 m²
Number of floors 2
Greenville by Emaar – Contemporary Family Living in Emaar South Greenville by Emaar is a …
$944,464
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
$427,159
Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$1,99M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 257 m²
Number of floors 2
Greenville by Emaar – Contemporary Family Living in Emaar South Greenville by Emaar is a …
$1,08M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Area 187 m²
Ibiza is a new cluster of luxury townhouses in the renowned DAMAC Lagoons DUBAI community in…
$585,109
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia   at   The   Valley   —   is a new project by Emaar P…
$499,045
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Area 294 m²
Number of floors 2
$1,09M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   — This is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created for a pe…
$701,587
3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Area 293 m²
The Jouri Hills complex has a wide range of lots: from 3-bedroom townhouses to large 6-bedro…
$1,16M
