Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Dubai, UAE

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Beachfront Townhouses for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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11 properties total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
gateway 2 Luxurious life on the seashore in Ras-al-Haim (UAE) gateway residences-this is …
$639,337
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Number of floors 2
3 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA WITH EMAARtalia   at   The   Tal   and mdash;   is a new project by E…
$336,508
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 353 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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Townhouse 7 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 7 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$1,99M
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 561 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
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3 bedroom townthouse in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 192 m²
Number of floors 2
$427,159
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Townhouse 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project   Portofino   — This is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created for a pe…
$701,587
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
4 -SPAL TAUNHAUS TALIA FROM EMAARTalia   at   The   Valley   —   is a new project by Emaar P…
$499,045
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 211 m²
Number of floors 2
Project   Portofino   and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family community, created f…
$475,347
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 512 m²
Number of floors 41
Habtoor Grand Residences is a G+49-storey luxury residential tower in the heart of Jumeirah …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
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