Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Dubai
  5. Townhouses

Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Dubai, UAE

Dubai Studio City
26
DAMAC Hills
14
Al Barsha South
6
Dubai Media City
6
City Of Arabia
4
Dubai Hills
3
Nad Al Sheba
3
Townhouse To archive
Clear all
5 properties total found
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse with sea view, with mountain view
Dubai, UAE
Price on request
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 4 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
GATEWAY 2 Luxurious life by the sea in Ras al-Khaimah ( UAE ) Gateway Residences is a moder…
€606,214
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 7 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 675 m²
Number of floors 3
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; and mdash; It is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
€1,89M
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture in Dubai, UAE
Townhouse 5 bedrooms with double glazed windows, with balcony, with furniture
Dubai, UAE
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 2
Area 311 m²
Number of floors 3
Project & nbsp; Portofino & nbsp; & mdash; This is part of the Damac Lagoons family communit…
€665,238

Properties features in Dubai, UAE

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir