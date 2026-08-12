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Beachfront Duplexes for Sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

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8 properties total found
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Business Bay, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 7
Area 636 m²
Number of floors 16
Luxury Waterfront Real Estate on Dubai Water Canal Located along the Dubai Water Canal besid…
$8,96M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 1 310 m²
Floor 100/100
Luxurious Apartments with Installment Options in a Residence in Dubai The sea views luxuriou…
$34,47M
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Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 733 m²
Floor 13/18
Cavalli Design Apartments with Private Pool and Garden in Dubai, Al Safa Al Safa is a develo…
$11,31M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 240 m²
Number of floors 52
Stylish Flats with Panoramic Views in Palm Jumeirah Dubai Located at the gateway to Dubai’s …
$2,22M
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 927 m²
Floor 48/50
Unique Cavalli Designed Real Estate with Sea Views in Dubai Harbor Dubai Harbor is one of Du…
$19,95M
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Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 443 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
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Duplex 4 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 570 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
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Duplex 2 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 2 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 391 m²
Number of floors 9
Enjoy oceanfront living on Palm Jumeirah The complex of Ocean House will house oceanside …
Price on request
Leave a request

Properties features in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
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