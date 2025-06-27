Show property on map Show properties list
  Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Dubai
  4. Residential
  5. Duplex
  6. Garden

Duplexes with garden for sale in Dubai, United Arab Emirates

2 properties total found
Duplex 3 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 3 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 441 m²
Thrilled to showcase this three-bedroom DUPLEX in SLS Residences The Palm, a newly launched …
$7,32M
Duplex 5 bedrooms in Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 5 bedrooms
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 854 m²
Thrilled to offer this spacious 2-storey penthouse with 5 bedrooms in Central Park - Laurel.…
$7,91M
