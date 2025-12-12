  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Al Faqa'
  4. New houses

Off-plan Villas and Houses in Al Faqa', United Arab Emirates

Dubai
9
Ajman
1
Abu Dhabi
6
Umm Al Quwain
3
Show more
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Show all Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Al Faqa', United Arab Emirates
from
$405,665
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Welcome to a place where you can live the life you've always dreamt of. Poised to be the most coveted community in the UAE, Arabian HIlls Estate is where you’ll build your perfect home and craft your ideal lifestyle in a vibrant community set with exceptional amenities, from outstanding eque…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Leave a request
On the map
Realting.com
Go