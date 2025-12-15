  1. Realting.com
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water,…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,97M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Villa in the new luxury project Ohana By The Sea in Abu Dhabi on the Arabian Gulf coast! Fully furnished! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living and investment! Due date: 2nd quarter 2025 Amenities: snow-white private beach, own landscaped gardens on site, sports and playgrounds, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
SHA Villas embody the SHA lifestyle, offering a continuous journey towards optimal health and a personal haven for seclusion, allowing you to restore your spirit and body when needed.   Here, you will discover a world of natural beauty that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Agency
