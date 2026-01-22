  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Sharjah Emirate
  4. New houses

Off-plan Villas and Houses in Sharjah Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Sharjah
5
Al Hamriyah
1
Search for new buildings
Hide
Search for new buildings
Extended search Compact search
Search parameters
Sort
On the map
Villa Saro 3
Villa Saro 3
Villa Saro 3
Villa Saro 3
Villa Saro 3
Show all Villa Saro 3
Villa Saro 3
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,43M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa in Saro 3 community in the heart of Masaar in Sharjah! We will provide an investor catalog! Perfect for living and investment! Interest-free installments! Fully furnished kitchen and all necessary appliances! Due date: 2nd quarter 2026 Amenities: Jogging and cycling tracks,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Madain Square
Villa Madain Square
Villa Madain Square
Villa Madain Square
Villa Madain Square
Show all Villa Madain Square
Villa Madain Square
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$661,500
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Premium villas Madain Square located in the heart of Sharjah! The highlight of the project is the landscaping of rare species of exotic trees from Africa and Asia! Developed infrastructure! Fully furnished kitchen with appliances! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Townhouse Saro 1
Townhouse Saro 1
Townhouse Saro 1
Townhouse Saro 1
Townhouse Saro 1
Show all Townhouse Saro 1
Townhouse Saro 1
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$698,904
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elegant townhouse in the new Saro 1 complex in the heart of Masaar in Sharjah! Furnished kitchen and necessary household appliances! A wonderful apartment for living and investment! Amenities: Jogging and cycling tracks, yoga and meditation, children's playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium,…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
TekceTekce
Townhouse Saro 2
Townhouse Saro 2
Townhouse Saro 2
Townhouse Saro 2
Townhouse Saro 2
Show all Townhouse Saro 2
Townhouse Saro 2
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$767,671
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
Elegant townhouse in the new Saro 2 complex in the heart of Masaar in Sharjah! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living and investment! We will provide an investor catalog! Amenities: Jogging and cycling tracks, yoga and meditation, children's playgrounds, swimming pool, gymnasium, ou…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Villa Al Thuraya Island
Al Hamriyah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,06M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Luxury villa in the new Al Thuraya Island project in Sharjah! Perfect for living and investment! Surrounded by lush greenery! For lovers of walks and nature! Developed infrastructure! Near the beach! Installment plan without %! The villa has parking spaces and a comfortable recreation area …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Villa Sequoia 2
Villa Sequoia 2
Villa Sequoia 2
Villa Sequoia 2
Villa Sequoia 2
Show all Villa Sequoia 2
Villa Sequoia 2
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,45M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Villa in the Sequoia 2 multifunctional complex in Sharjah! Furnished kitchen and all necessary appliances! Interest-free installments! Perfect for comfortable living and investment! Infrastructure: yoga areas, jogging and cycling paths, outdoor swimming pools, sports grounds, parking for re…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Leave a request
Show contacts
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
On the map
Realting.com
Go