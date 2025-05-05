Villa Arabian Hills Estate

Welcome to a place where you can live the life you've always dreamt of. Poised to be the most coveted community in the UAE, Arabian HIlls Estate is where you’ll build your perfect home and craft your ideal lifestyle in a vibrant community set with exceptional amenities, from outstanding equestrian facilities to swimmable lagoons, shopping malls to a world-class resort, and a wide array of extraordinary experiences right on your doorstep.

Indulge in a world of serenity, just moments away from vibrant experiences. Arabian Hills Estate awaits in the heart of the UAE, offering unparalleled convenience with its proximity to major international airports and the best the Emirates have to offer.

Project Details

Project Name: Arabian Hills Estate

Project Type: Master-Planned Residential Community

Anticipated Completion: 2027

Prices Starting From: AED 1.49M

Plot Sizes

Villa Plots 12,000 sq. ft - 20,000 sq. ft

Mansion Plots 20,000 sq. ft - 50,000 sq. ft

Mega Mansion Plots 50,000 sq. ft - 76,000 sq. ft

Estate Plots 76,000 sq. ft - 132,000 sq. ft

Regional Benefits