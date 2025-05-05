Villa Arabian Hills Estate

  1. Realting.com
from
$405,665
16
ID: 26084
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/05/2025

Location

Show on map
  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Abu Dhabi Emirate
  • Region
    Al Ain
  • Town
    Al Faqa'

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2027
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    3

Interior details

Security features:

  • Security

Exterior details

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym

About the complex

Welcome to a place where you can live the life you've always dreamt of. Poised to be the most coveted community in the UAE, Arabian HIlls Estate is where you’ll build your perfect home and craft your ideal lifestyle in a vibrant community set with exceptional amenities, from outstanding equestrian facilities to swimmable lagoons, shopping malls to a world-class resort, and a wide array of extraordinary experiences right on your doorstep.

Indulge in a world of serenity, just moments away from vibrant experiences. Arabian Hills Estate awaits in the heart of the UAE, offering unparalleled convenience with its proximity to major international airports and the best the Emirates have to offer.

Project Details

  • Project Name: Arabian Hills Estate
  • Project Type: Master-Planned Residential Community
  • Anticipated Completion: 2027
  • Prices Starting From: AED 1.49M

Plot Sizes

  • Villa Plots 12,000 sq. ft - 20,000 sq. ft
  • Mansion Plots 20,000 sq. ft - 50,000 sq. ft
  • Mega Mansion Plots 50,000 sq. ft - 76,000 sq. ft
  • Estate Plots 76,000 sq. ft - 132,000 sq. ft

Regional Benefits

  • Secure Your UAE Golden Visa
  • Among the Safest Countries in The World
  • Advanced Infrastructure
  • Global Strategic Location
  • High-End Lifestyle Opportunity
  • The Best Healthcare & Education Facilities
  • Minimum Tax Economy

 

Location on the map

Al Faqa', United Arab Emirates

Latest News in United Arab Emirates
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
05.05.2025
From Rent to Groceries. How Much Does It Cost to Live in Dubai
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
21.03.2025
How to Refund Tax Free in the UAE — All the Nuances and Current Conditions
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
26.02.2025
Sharjah Overtaking Dubai? The Number of Real Estate Transactions in This Emirate Up 102% in a Year
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
30.01.2025
Why is Dubai Building a Specialised Crypto Skyscraper?
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
29.01.2025
457 Plots in Dubai Converted to Freehold: Conditions And Process
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
11.01.2025
Buy a Furnished Apartment in the UAE: an Overview of Properties From €130 thousand to €2.4 million.
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
28.11.2024
Dubai's Housing Market Continues to Show Record Growth Rates. Analysis From REALTING
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
02.10.2024
UAE Property Inheritance Rules
Show all publications