Off-plan Villas and Houses in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi
6
Ghadeer Al Tayr
3
Al Ain
1
Al Faqa'
1
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Villa Reem Hills Villas
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,01M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Area 1 022 m²
1 real estate property 1
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - Hi…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Cottage village Reem Hills
Cottage village Reem Hills
Cottage village Reem Hills
Cottage village Reem Hills
Cottage village Reem Hills
Cottage village Reem Hills
Cottage village Reem Hills
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$3,17M
The year of construction 2024
Number of floors 2
Area 1 068–1 163 m²
3 real estate properties 3
Reem Hills is a Q Properties development under the umbrella of Q Holding. It is a gated community in a truly unique location on Abu Dhabi's Reem Island, designed to allow residents to indulge their senses in a unique and luxurious environment by providing an escape from the pressures of toda…
Agency
Unique Homes Worldwide Properties
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Villa Naseem Al Jurf Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,50M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Naseem Al Jurf is an idyllic place that feels like home. A quiet haven surrounded by nature and imbued with tranquility, yet harmoniously connected to all aspects of your life. It is a secluded corner of the UAE that fosters a sense of belonging. A private paradise enriched by flowing water,…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Show all Villa Kayan Phase 2
Villa Kayan Phase 2
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,33M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Number of floors 2
An elegant villa in the luxurious Kayan Phase 2 community! An excellent option for living and investment! High rental income - from 10%! We will provide an investor catalog! Interest-free installments! Due date - 1st quarter. 2026 Amenities: Community Center, Private Marina, Private Beach …
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Villa SHA Villas
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$8,20M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
SHA Villas embody the SHA lifestyle, offering a continuous journey towards optimal health and a personal haven for seclusion, allowing you to restore your spirit and body when needed.   Here, you will discover a world of natural beauty that includes lush gardens, pristine beaches, and …
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Villa Yas Riva
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,26M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Number of floors 2
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Villa Ohana by the Sea
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,97M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Villa in the new luxury project Ohana By The Sea in Abu Dhabi on the Arabian Gulf coast! Fully furnished! Interest-free installments! Perfect for living and investment! Due date: 2nd quarter 2025 Amenities: snow-white private beach, own landscaped gardens on site, sports and playgrounds, p…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Marbella
Villa Marbella
Villa Marbella
Villa Marbella
Villa Marbella
Villa Marbella
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,85M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2028
Welcome to Marbella, where you can enjoy premium living in a coastal community located in the heart of Bloom Living, a fully integrated and comprehensively equipped mixed-use complex in Zayed City, Abu Dhabi.   Inspired by Mediterranean Spanish architecture and complemented by the comf…
Agency
Pro Part Недвижимость L.L.C.
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Villa Arabian Hills Estate
Al Faqa', United Arab Emirates
from
$405,665
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 3
Welcome to a place where you can live the life you've always dreamt of. Poised to be the most coveted community in the UAE, Arabian HIlls Estate is where you’ll build your perfect home and craft your ideal lifestyle in a vibrant community set with exceptional amenities, from outstanding eque…
Agency
Easy Life Property
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Villa Fay Al Reeman II
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$952,740
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Foreign real estate from 40,000 $. FREE CONSULTATION. HELP IN RECEIVING THE RESIDENT STATUS. We will help you choose a FREE object, organize a safe deal with the developer! - exclusive real estate; - assistance in organizing the move; - annual investment income up to 20%; - financial guarant…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Villa Bloom Living Almeria
Villa Bloom Living Almeria
Villa Bloom Living Almeria
Villa Bloom Living Almeria
Villa Bloom Living Almeria
Villa Bloom Living Almeria
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,24M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2027
Number of floors 2
Villa in the new luxury community Bloom Living Almeria in Abu Dhabi! Exclusive infrastructure! High-class turnkey finishing, fully finished kitchens and landscaped area! Excellent location! For life and investment! We will select housing with a favorable rate on a mortgage or installment pla…
Agency
DDA Real Estate
