Off-plan Villas and Houses in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates

Mina Al arab
2
Villa Private Waterfront Residences with Timeless Architecture / RAK NB Collection
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from $4,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$4,94M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2026
NB Collection by RAK Properties – Elite Living on the Shores of Mina Al Arab. Private Waterfront Residences with Timeless Architecture. 4 Bedroom Villas | Handover: Q4 2026 Project Overview: The NB Collection by RAK Properties is an exclusive residential enclave of ultra-luxury w…
Grupo Terranova Real Estate Ltd
Villa Marbella
Villa Marbella
Mina Al arab, United Arab Emirates
from
$1,46M
Finishing options Finished
Number of floors 2
Exquisite villa Marbella on the shores of the Arabian Sea! Excellent option for living, resale and rental (ROI - 6% in $)! We will provide an investor catalog! It is possible to obtain a residence permit! The complex is completed! Infrastructure: private beach, golf courses, spa, modern gym…
DDA Real Estate
Villa Falcon Island
Villa Falcon Island
Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates
from
$2,12M
Finishing options Finished
The year of construction 2025
Number of floors 2
Villa in the elite Falcon Island project in Ras Al Khaimah! Stunning panoramic views! Premium amenities for a comfortable life! Near the sea! We will select housing with a favorable mortgage rate or installment plan in the UAE! Amenities: indoor parking, security and video surveillance sys…
DDA Real Estate
