  Realting.com
  United Arab Emirates
  Abu Dhabi Emirate
  Residential
  House
  Sea view

Beachfront Houses in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi
117
Ghadeer Al Tayr
6
15 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$2,74M
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 625 m²
Number of floors 2
Al Zeina is the latest mixed-use development in one of the prestigious locations of Abu Dhab…
$1,42M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$4,05M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
$2,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 414 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$3,00M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 3 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 250 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$1,63M
Duplex 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Duplex 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 279 m²
Floor 11/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$5,12M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
$685,706
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
$3,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
$6,16M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$3,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 330 m²
Number of floors 2
This residential complex is collected by EOI! Villa in the new residential complex Jacob &…
$2,10M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 874 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
$15,29M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$2,99M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Zayed City, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 442 m²
Luxury Waterfront Villas and Townhouses with Payment Plan in Abu Dhabi ​Ghantoot is a distin…
$2,71M
