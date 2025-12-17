Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with garage for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 9
Number of floors 3
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$4,05M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 720 m²
Number of floors 3
Truly unique corner property ensuring privacy yet having amazing views!Remodelled and custom…
$2,08M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 2 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
$5,23M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 2
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
$834,543
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 566 m²
Number of floors 2
West Yas is located along Yas Island’s natural mangroves and features 1,017 four and five-be…
$1,61M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 542 m²
Number of floors 2
Start to own a perfect investment with this luxurious and high-end Villa! This quality and m…
$1,82M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 690 m²
Number of floors 2
This luxurious and unique villa is located in Hidd Al Saadiyat, Facing a wonderful beach, an…
$3,75M
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 282 m²
Number of floors 2
The Magnolias offers family life with a difference. Tasteful architecture, spacious interior…
$933,708
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 351 m²
Number of floors 2
Golf Gardens is a very popular compound with outstanding leisure facilities including pool, …
$1,42M
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 166 m²
Number of floors 2
Welcome to a natural island where every activity under the sun is just moments away. A sough…
$531,695
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More amenities, ac…
$685,706
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
$454,293
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 210 m²
Number of floors 2
Own a home perfect for your growing family, in a sought-after but accessible destination on …
$698,984
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 271 m²
Number of floors 2
Bloom is the place to own! “As the name suggests your life will be in BLOOM” The property a…
$986,950
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 526 m²
Number of floors 2
Invest your money in this sophisticated villas where luxury is surrounding it from top to bo…
$3,00M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 746 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
$6,16M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 163 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$3,01M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 266 m²
Number of floors 2
This Arabian village is based on regional characteristics and employs the art of moderation …
$567,688
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 6
Area 348 m²
Number of floors 3
Al Reef Villas is a Cozy Gated Community with different Styles. with textured wall finishes,…
$775,983
Townhouse 2 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Townhouse 2 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 4
Area 124 m²
Number of floors 2
This is Noya Viva. A new community on Yas Island with even more to offer. More space to grow…
$454,293
3 bedroom townthouse in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom townthouse
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 162 m²
Number of floors 2
The Perfect Single Row Home For You & Your Family With smart fixtures, quality fittings a…
$518,727
Villa 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 1 874 m²
Number of floors 2
A beachfront property on Saadiyat Island with retail businesses in the neighborhood makes li…
$15,29M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Villa 5 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 10
Area 1 068 m²
Number of floors 2
The development is an elevated community and mixed-use project spread across man-made hills,…
$2,99M
