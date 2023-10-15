Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residential
  4. Abu Dhabi Emirate
  5. Apartments

Pool Apartments for sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Abu Dhabi
91
Apartment To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment with air conditioning, with swimming pool, gym
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 45 m²
Grove Museum Views – is a new elite residential complex on the island of Saadiyat in Abu Dha…
€233,000
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with swimming pool, with surveillance security system
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 1
Area 49 m²
The famous island of YAS ISLAND, where they pass: FORMULA 1, concerts, MMA fights, MBA baske…
€215,000
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
Apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Area 45 m²
Number of floors 11
€300,000
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning in Abu Dhabi, UAE
1 room apartment with parking, with balcony, with air conditioning
Abu Dhabi, UAE
Rooms 2
Al Raha Lofts, a high quality residential building with amenities at Al Raha, Abu Dhabi Beac…
€300,100

Property types in Abu Dhabi Emirate

penthouses
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

with sea view
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
991 vote
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir