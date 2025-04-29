Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Abu Dhabi Emirate
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

Abu Dhabi
190
21 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 5/11
Located in the innovative district of Masdar City, these newly built apartments offer a blen…
$372,295
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1/21
Located in one of the most prestigious neighborhoods of Yas Island, this new residential pro…
$685,702
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 1/21
These apartments are located in an exclusive residential complex in Yas Island, one of Abu D…
$561,863
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 1/21
These stylish apartments are located in a master-planned community that blends modern archit…
$1,30M
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 12/12
Situated in the heart of Yas Island, this newly developed residential project offers a perfe…
$850,821
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 2/12
Located in one of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious districts, these stylish apartments sit at th…
$415,090
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/11
Located in the prestigious Al Raha Beach district, these modern apartments combine coastal s…
$739,993
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 61 m²
Floor 21/37
Renad Tower by Tiger — Modern Apartments on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi Renad Tower by Tige…
$335,728
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 2/9
These newly developed apartments are located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods o…
$1,27M
Apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Floor 1/9
Located in a vibrant and eco-conscious development on Yas Island, these brand-new apartments…
$611,836
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/11
These contemporary apartments are located in a stylish new development in Masdar City, one o…
$279,221
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 13/37
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this modern residential project offers a vibrant lifesty…
$694,875
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Floor 11/12
Located in one of the most vibrant neighborhoods of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in Yas Islan…
$1,15M
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 33/37
Set in one of Abu Dhabi’s most iconic and upscale neighborhoods, these fully furnished one- …
$397,891
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 9
Situated in one of the most forward-thinking communities in Abu Dhabi, these elegant apartme…
$772,187
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Floor 1/21
Located in the heart of Yas Island, this exceptional project offers a blend of modernity, tr…
$475,863
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Floor 1
Located on Saadiyat Island, these elegant residences offer a blend of sophistication, nature…
$1,97M
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1
Located in the heart of Saadiyat Island, these newly built residences are part of a thoughtf…
$2,25M
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 4/9
Located in one of the most dynamic and luxurious districts of Abu Dhabi, these apartments in…
$1,34M
4 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
These elegant apartments are located in one of Yas Island’s most sought-after residential pr…
$527,418
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Floor 1/11
Located in the heart of Abu Dhabi’s most prestigious district, these sophisticated apartment…
$4,02M
