Seaview Apartments for Sale in Abu Dhabi Emirate, UAE

Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Arab Emirates
  3. Abu Dhabi Emirate
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Sea view

Beachfront Apartments in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

;
Abu Dhabi
854
Ghantout
24
Abu Al Abyad Island
5
Al Bahyah
3
Show more
Apartment Delete
Clear all
66 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
UP UP
1 bedroom apartment
Ghanadhah, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 96 m²
Floor 5/6
Apartment with full sea view and sunset from the terraceJacob & Co. Beachfront Living, Al Ju…
$1,14M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Private seller
Languages
Русский
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 139 m²
Floor 3/17
Exclusive Flats for Luxury Living on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi This modern waterfront reside…
$824,304
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 151 m²
Floor 3/5
This residential complex is collected by EOI! apartments in the new residential complex Ja…
$1,39M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
International Property AlertsInternational Property Alerts
1 room studio apartment in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
1 room studio apartment
Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 14/17
MY DESCRIPTIONLuxury studio with installments until receipt of keys area of 36.7 sq.m. by 14…
$446,299
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 75 m²
Floor 3/7
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$462,899
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 147 m²
High End Flats in Yas Island with Scenic Views This premium waterfront development is ideall…
$1,06M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 115 m²
Floor 20/44
Radiant Wave: Modern property on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi!Radiant Wave is a multi-storey re…
$508,384
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Penthouse 3 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 3 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 150 m²
Floor 15/36
Reportage Tower Apartments with a beautiful view of the Al Marya Island Canal, Abu Dhabi! A …
$1,35M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 102 m²
Floor 9
💰 Investments in the UAE from the developer! Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Installment 0% and …
$630,888
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/9
Brand New Spacious 1-Bedroom Apartment | Yas Golf CollectionDiscover modern island living in…
$530,973
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 178 m²
Floor 3/17
Exclusive Flats for Luxury Living on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi This modern waterfront reside…
$1,03M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
High End Flats in Yas Island with Scenic Views This premium waterfront development is ideall…
$817,368
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 135 m²
Floor 20/44
Radiant Wave: Modern property on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi!Radiant Wave is a multi-storey re…
$608,318
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 71 m²
Floor 10
💰 Investments in the UAE from the developer! Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Installment 0% and …
$532,048
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 175 m²
Floor 3/7
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$1,09M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 2
Area 94 m²
Number of floors 33
Luxury Waterfront Apartments with 4 Pools and Private Marina in Abu Dhabi Al Reem Island rep…
$700,601
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 145 m²
Number of floors 33
Luxury Waterfront Apartments with 4 Pools and Private Marina in Abu Dhabi Al Reem Island rep…
$916,793
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 152 m²
Floor 1/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$1,34M
Leave a request
4 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
4 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 178 m²
Floor 34
Waterfront Apartments in Al Reem Island Abu Dhabi This development is strategically located …
$825,460
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Al Abyad Island, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 128 m²
Floor 11
💰 Investments in the UAE from the developer! Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi. Installment 0% and …
$754,234
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 102 m²
Floor 1/13
Luxury Apartments on the First-Ever Island Branded by Brabus Brabus Island is set in the pre…
$1,18M
Leave a request
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 173 m²
Floor 20/44
Radiant Wave: Modern property on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi!Radiant Wave is a multi-storey re…
$779,867
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 120 m²
Floor 3/7
Manchester City Residence: Lifestyle property in the heart of Yas Island, Abu Dhabi!Manchest…
$735,194
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 81 m²
Floor 4/17
Exclusive Flats for Luxury Living on Al Reem Island, Abu Dhabi This modern waterfront reside…
$504,063
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
2 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 15/36
Reportage Tower Apartments with a beautiful view of the Al Marya Island Canal, Abu Dhabi! A …
$571,292
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 246 m²
Floor 3/5
This residential complex is collected by EOI! apartments in the new residential complex Ja…
$2,18M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
3 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
3 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 223 m²
Number of floors 33
Luxury Waterfront Apartments with 4 Pools and Private Marina in Abu Dhabi Al Reem Island rep…
$1,52M
Leave a request
Penthouse 6 bedrooms in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Penthouse 6 bedrooms
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 9
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 284 m²
Floor 8/11
Exclusive Apartments with Luxurious Lifestyle in Abu Dhabi The luxurious apartments on Saadi…
$25,27M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 58 m²
Floor 30/37
Fully furnished and equipped apartments with household appliances! Panoramic views of the wa…
$335,650
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
1 bedroom apartment
Ghadeer Al Tayr, United Arab Emirates
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 105 m²
Floor 3/5
This residential complex is collected by EOI! apartments in the new residential complex Ja…
$846,415
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Property types in Abu Dhabi Emirate

penthouses
studios
1 BHK
2 BHK
3 BHK
4 BHK

Properties features in Abu Dhabi Emirate, United Arab Emirates

with Garage
with Garden
with Terrace
with Mountain view
with Swimming pool
nearby golf course
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go