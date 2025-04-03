Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yumurtalik
  4. Residential
  5. Villa

Villas for sale in Yumurtalik, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Narlioeren, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Narlioeren, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
Price listVilla, 3+1, 160m², €305,000Nestled in the vibrant city of Suguzu, Alanya, this exq…
$332,897
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yumurtalik, Turkey

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes