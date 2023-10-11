Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Yenibagarasi Mahallesi
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 room villa with double glazed windows, with balcony, with sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
€707,254

Properties features in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
