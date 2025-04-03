Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Yenibagarasi Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Sea view in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Sea view
Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 3
Luxury Villas in Foca District   With an incredibly beautiful view and a swimming pool…
$750,000
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Yenibagarasi Mahallesi, Turkey

with Mountain view
with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes