Mountain View Villas for Sale in Urla, Turkey

8 properties total found
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,11M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 280 m²
Floor 1/3
Detached Villas in a Complex with Extensive Facilities in İzmir Urla Urla is a prime area w…
$1,11M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,57M
Villa 5 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 5
Area 384 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,32M
Villa 7 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 7 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$3,50M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 223 m²
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and pe…
$1,39M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 6 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
$2,51M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Urla, Turkey
Villa 3 bedrooms
Urla, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Urla is a global destination with its nature, preserved historical texture, coastline and pe…
$1,23M
