Villas for sale in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey

6 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€3,18M
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,28M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,33M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,83M
Villa 6 room villa in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 435 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,42M
Villa 5 room villa in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 room villa
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 374 m²
Number of floors 1
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,02M
Properties features in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
