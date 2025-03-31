Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Tahtakale Mahallesi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Terrace

Terraced Apartments for sale in Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom apartment in Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
4 bedroom apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Area 215 m²
Number of floors 10
Residence with a swimming pool, kids' playgrounds and around-the-clock security, Istanbul, T…
$663,127
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Area 101 m²
Number of floors 15
New residence with a swimming pool and a tennis court in the prestigious central area, Istan…
$238,837
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Tahtakale Mahallesi, Turkey

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes