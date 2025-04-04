Show property on map Show properties list
Seaview Villas for Sale in Selimpasa Mahallesi, Turkey

1 property total found
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Elevator in Selimpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 5 bedrooms with Double-glazed windows, with Balcony, with Elevator
Selimpasa Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 510 m²
Number of floors 4
$1,14M
Properties features in Selimpasa Mahallesi, Turkey

