Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Sapanca
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garage

Villas with garage for sale in Sapanca, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Sapanca, Turkey
Villa 4 bedrooms
Sapanca, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 450 m²
Number of floors 2
$198,159
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go