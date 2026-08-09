Seaview Townhouses for Sale in Milas, Turkey

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Sea front Townhouses for sale in Milas, Turkey

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1 property total found
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Milas, Turkey
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Milas, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 255 m²
Number of floors 3
Smart Home System Villas in Award-Winning Project in Bodrum Adabükü The villas within the aw…
$2,27M
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