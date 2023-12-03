Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mehtercesme Mahallesi

Residential properties for sale in Mehtercesme Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Mehtercesme Mahallesi, Turkey
2 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mehtercesme Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Number of floors 13
Contemporary Apartments Close to Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in a complex are l…
€152,000
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking in Mehtercesme Mahallesi, Turkey
1 room apartment with balcony, with air conditioning, with parking
Mehtercesme Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 72 m²
Number of floors 13
Contemporary Apartments Close to Amenities in Istanbul. Luxury apartments in a complex are l…
€92,000
per month
Properties features in Mehtercesme Mahallesi, Turkey

