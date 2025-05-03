Show property on map Show properties list
Monthly rent of apartments mountain view in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Antalya
8
Alanya
32
Muratpasa
8
6 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Muratpasa, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Muratpasa, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 3/10
What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent in the center of Alanya, in the complex Demir Home Res…
$1,589
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 50 m²
Floor 6/12
What you get: Apartments 1 + 1 for rent, in the complex Cebeci Sfera Residence, in Mahmutlar…
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kestel, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kestel, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/5
What you get: New apartment 1 + 1 300 m from the sea in the area of Kestel. Area/beach: Kes…
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 45 m²
Floor 3/12
What you get: New 1+1 apartment for rent in Konak Garden Life complex, in a quiet location o…
$908
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Kargıcak, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Kargıcak, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/3
What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent in the new complex of Kargicak district. Area/beach: …
$1,476
per month
1 bedroom apartment in Mahmutlar, Turkey
1 bedroom apartment
Mahmutlar, Turkey
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/10
What you get: Apartments 1+1 for rent with panoramic sea views in a complex with infrastruct…
$1,816
per month
Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with Sea view
with Swimming pool