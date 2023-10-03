Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Mediterranean Region
  5. Bungalow

Seaview Bungalows for Sale in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Bungalow To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair in Kas, Turkey
Bungalow 4 rooms with balcony, with sea view, with with repair
Kas, Turkey
Rooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Stone House with Uninterrupted Nature and Sea Views in a Large Garden in Antalya Kaş Kaş is …
€770,000

Properties features in Mediterranean Region, Turkey

with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir