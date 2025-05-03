Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. İzmit
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Villas for sale in İzmit, Turkey

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 6 rooms in , Turkey
Villa 6 rooms
, Turkey
Rooms 6
Bathrooms count 5
Area 227 m²
Floor 1
Villa in the Akmesha area is the city of Kodjaeli. In the landscaped territory, 24 2-storey …
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go