Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Istinye Mahallesi
  5. Multilevel-apartment

Split Level Flats, Apartments & Lofts in Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey

Multilevel apartments To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms in Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Multilevel apartments 4 bedrooms
Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Bathrooms count 2
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 6
Baltalimanı Yalı Dairesi 4+1 6. Kat 200m2 Kiracılı  Kiracı 45.000 Tl ödüyor  
€3,29M
per month
Leave a request

Properties features in Istinye Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir