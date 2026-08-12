Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Istanbul
  4. Residential
  5. Mansion

Mansions for sale in Istanbul, Turkey

;
Mansion Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
Mansion 6 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 6 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 4
Area 585 m²
Number of floors 4
A Timeless Ottoman House Suitable for Renovation in Istanbul The house is located in Fatih, …
$1,31M
Leave a request
Mansion 12 bedrooms in Fatih, Turkey
Mansion 12 bedrooms
Fatih, Turkey
Rooms 15
Bedrooms 12
Bathrooms count 9
Area 850 m²
Number of floors 3
Historical Mansion in Fatih with Sea View Restorable for Big Investments The mansion for sal…
$2,05M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Istanbul, Turkey

with Sea view
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go