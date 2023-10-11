Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Icmeler Mahallesi
  5. Villas

Mountain View Villas for Sale in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey

Villa To archive
Clear all
4 properties total found
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa Villa 7 bedrooms with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 6
Area 476 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€3,30M
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with elevator, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,37M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,42M
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Villa 6 room villa with air conditioning, with sea view, with garage
Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 7
Bathrooms count 5
Area 449 m²
Say hello to the day with the scent of lavender... The project located  in  the pearl of …
€2,94M

Properties features in Icmeler Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
989 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir