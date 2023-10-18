Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Residential
  4. Haci Kasim Mahallesi
  5. Apartments

Apartments for sale in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey

Apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey We…
€745,326

Properties features in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
with lake view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir