Residential properties for sale in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey

2 properties total found
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with basement in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
8 room house with balcony, with sea view, with basement
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 8
Bathrooms count 4
Area 364 m²
The villa for sale is located in Sile, a famous seaside resort on the Black Sea. Sile is a s…
€800,000
per month
Agency
TIMONDRO
Languages: English, Deutsch
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden in Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
4 room apartment with parking, with terrace, with garden
Haci Kasim Mahallesi, Turkey
Rooms 5
Area 231 m²
Number of floors 3
New complex of villas with swimming pools and a picturesque view, Sile, Istanbul, Turkey We…
€745,326
per month
